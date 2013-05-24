New Issue- Swiss Life prices dual tranche deal

May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tarnche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Swiss Life Holding AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 21, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.337

Reoffer price 99.662

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0212184078

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 21, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.111

Reoffer price 99.611

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0212184060

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Full fees Standard

