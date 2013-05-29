New Issue-Swedish Match prices 100 mln SFR 2023 bond

European shares helped by oil stocks, Citi upgrade; eyes on Syngenta- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedish Match AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 26, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.211
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (Zurich branch)
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN CH0215278448
Data supplied by International Insider.
April 5 JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co for $7.16 billion, excluding debt, as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire.
SYDNEY, April 5 Global miner Glencore on Wednesday declared force majeure on coal shipments from the cyclone-hit Bowen Basin in Australia, after the storm damaged railway lines, disrupting delivery to ports.