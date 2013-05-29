New Issue-Philip Morris prices 500 mln euro 2033 bond

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Philip Morris International INC
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 03, 2033
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 98.211
Reoffer price 98.211
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland &
Societe Generale
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law New York
