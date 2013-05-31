DIARY - Major Central Bank Meetings for 2013

For other related diaries, please see;
Please find below a list of dates of meetings and interest
rate decisions in 2013 from key central banks around the world.
========================================================
U.S. FEDERAL OPEN MARKET COMMITTEE
Jun 18-19 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates.
Jun 19 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates.
Jul 30-31 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates.
Jul 31 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates.
Sep 17-18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates.
Sep 18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates.
Oct 29-30 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates.
Oct 30 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates.
Dec 17-18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates.
Dec 18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates.
========================================================
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
(Held in Frankfurt unless otherwise stated).
Jun 06 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
Jun 19 - ECB Governing Council and General Council meeting.
No interest rate announcements scheduled (to June 20).
Jul 04 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
Jul 18 - ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate
announcements scheduled.
Aug 01 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
Sep 05 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
Sep 18 - ECB Governing Council and General Council meeting.
No interest rate announcements scheduled (to Sept. 19).
Oct 02 - PARIS - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by
interest rate announcement and News conference.
Oct 17 - ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate
announcements scheduled.
Nov 07 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
Nov 21 - ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate
announcements scheduled.
Dec 05 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
Dec 18 - ECB Governing Council and General Council meeting.
No interest rate announcements scheduled (to Dec. 19).
=====================================================
BANK OF JAPAN
Jun 10 - Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 11).
=====================================================
BANK OF ENGLAND
Jun 05 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to June 6).
Jun 06 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
Jul 03 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to July 4).
Jul 04 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
Jul 31 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Aug. 1).
Aug 01 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
Sep 04 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Sept. 5).
Sep 05 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
Oct 09 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Oct. 10).
Oct 10 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
Nov 06 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Nov. 7).
Nov 07 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
Dec 04 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Dec. 5).
Dec 05 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
========================================================
CANADA
Jul 17 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate
announcement and Monetary Policy Report.
Sep 04 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate
announcement.
Oct 23 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate
announcement and Monetary Policy Report.
Dec 04 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate
announcement.
=======================================================
BANK FOR INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS (BIS)/G10 - All
bi-monthly meetings take place in Basel, Switzerland, except
where indicated;
=======================================================
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
Jun 20 - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy
assessment.
Sep 19 - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy
assessment.
Dec 12 - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy
assessment.
========================================================
RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Jun 04 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting.
Jul 02 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting.
Aug 06 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting.
Sep 03 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting.
Oct 01 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting.
Nov 05 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting.
Dec 03 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting.
=======================================================
RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND
Jun 13 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Monetary
Policy Statement and Official Cash Rate (OCR).
Jul 25 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Official Cash
Rate (OCR).
Sep 12 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Monetary
Policy Statement and Official Cash Rate (OCR).
Oct 31 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Official Cash
Rate (OCR).
Dec 12 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Monetary
Policy Statement and Official Cash Rate (OCR).
========================================================
SWEDEN'S RIKSBANK
Jul 02 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting
(to July 3).
Jul 03 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate
decision.
Sep 04 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting
(to Sept. 5).
Sep 05 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate
decision.
Oct 23 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting
(to Oct. 24).
Oct 24 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate
decision.
Dec 16 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting
(to Dec. 17).
Dec 17 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate
decision.
=======================================================
ICELAND CENTRAL BANK
Jun 12 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
Aug 21 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
Oct 02 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
Nov 06 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
Dec 11 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
========================================================
NORGES BANK
Jun 20 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive
board holds interest rate meeting.
Sep 19 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive
board holds interest rate meeting.
Oct 24 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive
board holds interest rate meeting.
Dec 05 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive
board holds interest rate meeting.
=======================================================
DANISH NATIONAL BANK
Denmark's National Bank does not have regularly monetary
policy meetings. The Board of Governors convenes whenever
necessary but these meetings often coincide with the ECB.
