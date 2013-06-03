New Issue- Eurofima prices $500 mln 2016 FRN

June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Eurofima (Europaeische Gesellschaft fuer die
Finanzierung von Eisenbahnmaterial)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 10, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 10bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 10bp
Payment Date June 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Goldman Sachs International & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0942124057
