New Issue- ZKB adds 135 mln sfr to 2015 FRN

Swiss financial body FINMA discontinues 1MDB investigation into UBS
ZURICH, April 4 Swiss financial body FINMA said on Tuesday it had discontinued its investigation into UBS Group AG in connection with Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 135 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 24, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 9bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 9bp
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 300 million Swiss francs
when fungible
ISIN CH0215702306
NEW YORK, April 4 The safe-haven yen rose to a one-week high against the dollar and a 4-1/2 month peak versus the euro on Tuesday, as investors grew cautious about a possibly contentious meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
ZURICH, April 4 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis on Tuesday recommended Credit Suisse shareholders reject its proposal to pay 25.99 million Swiss francs ($25.9 million) in short-term bonuses to the executive board in a binding vote at the April 28 annual general meeting.