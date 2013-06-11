New Issue-CRH prices 150 mln SFR 2025 bond

Swiss financial body FINMA discontinues 1MDB investigation into UBS
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat SA
(CRH)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 26, 2025
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.457
Reoffer price 99.732
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment bank & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law French
ISIN CH0212937244
Data supplied by International Insider.
