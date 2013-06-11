New Issue-CRH prices 150 mln SFR 2025 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat SA

(CRH)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 26, 2025

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.457

Reoffer price 99.732

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment bank & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

ISIN CH0212937244

