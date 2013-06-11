New Issue-Banco de Chile prices 225 mln SFR 2016 FRN

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco de Chile

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month LIBOR + 60bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

