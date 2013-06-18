New Issue-Deutsche Bahn prices 275 mln SFR 2023 bond

European shares supported by oil stocks after US strike in Syria
June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV
Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 24, 2013
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 101.026
Reoffer price 101.326
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps
Payment Date July 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, RBS & UBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH, April 7 Swiss banks will have to maintain a leverage ratio of 3 percent under draft proposals unveiled on Friday by the finance ministry that will also apply to small banks that have no minimum leverage ratios now.
ZURICH, April 7 FIFA expects widening losses in 2017, world soccer's ruling body said on Friday, as costs linked to its biggest ever corruption scandal and failed investments contributed to a $391 million pretax shortfall in 2016.