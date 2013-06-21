New Issue-Canada Housing prices C$5.0 bln 2018 bond

BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Ltd Announces Increase in Ownership by Seymour Schulich
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - seymour schulich has acquired an additional 2.5 million common shares of Birchcliff
June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1
Guarantor Canada through CMHC
Issue Amount C$5.0 billion
Maturity Date June 15, 2018
Coupon 2.05 pct
Issue price 99.878
Payment Date June 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CIBC World Markets, BMO Capital Markets,
Scotiabank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
* AAR awarded 15-year $909 million landing gear contract by USAF
* AAR awarded 15-year $909 million landing gear contract by USAF

* ICAD receives FDA approval for PowerLook Tomo Detection