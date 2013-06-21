版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 21日 星期五 21:55 BJT

New Issue-Canada Housing prices C$5.0 bln 2018 bond

June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1

Guarantor Canada through CMHC

Issue Amount C$5.0 billion

Maturity Date June 15, 2018

Coupon 2.05 pct

Issue price 99.878

Payment Date June 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CIBC World Markets, BMO Capital Markets,

Scotiabank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐