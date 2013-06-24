版本:
New Issue- SEK adds 50 mln sfr to 2023 bond

June 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 17, 2023

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 97.72

Payment Date July 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 210 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0217306841

ISIN CH0216320710

