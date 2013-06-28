版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 6月 28日 星期五 16:37 BJT

DIARY - Major Central Bank Meetings for 2013

    Please find below a list of dates of meetings and interest
rate decisions in 2013 from key central banks around the world.
   
    ========================================================
    
    U.S. FEDERAL OPEN MARKET COMMITTEE
  
    Jul 30-31 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates.
    Jul 31 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates.
    Sep 17-18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates.
    Sep 18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates.
    Oct 29-30 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates.
    Oct 30 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates.
    Dec 17-18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates.
    Dec 18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates.
    
    
    ========================================================

    EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
    (Held in Frankfurt unless otherwise stated).
 
    Jul 04 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
    Jul 18 - ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate
announcements scheduled. 
    Aug 01 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
    Sep 05 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
    Sep 18 - ECB Governing Council and General Council meeting.
No interest rate announcements scheduled (to Sept. 19).
    Oct 02 - PARIS - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by
interest rate announcement and News conference.
    Oct 17 - ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate
announcements scheduled. 
    Nov 07 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
    Nov 21 - ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate
announcements scheduled. 
    Dec 05 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
    Dec 18 - ECB Governing Council and General Council meeting.
No interest rate announcements scheduled (to Dec. 19).

    =====================================================

    BANK OF ENGLAND
    
    Jul 03 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to July 4).
    Jul 04 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
    Jul 31 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Aug. 1).
    Aug 01 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
    Sep 04 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Sept. 5).
    Sep 05 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
    Oct 09 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Oct. 10).
    Oct 10 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
    Nov 06 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Nov. 7).
    Nov 07 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
    Dec 04 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Dec. 5).
    Dec 05 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
    
    ========================================================

    CANADA

    Jul 17 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate
announcement and Monetary Policy Report.    
    Sep 04 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate
announcement.
    Oct 23 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate
announcement and Monetary Policy Report.    
    Dec 04 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate
announcement.
    
    =======================================================
    
    BANK FOR INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS (BIS)/G10 - All
bi-monthly meetings take place in Basel, Switzerland, except
where indicated;
    
    =======================================================

    SWISS NATIONAL BANK

    Sep 19 - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy
assessment.
    Dec 12 - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy
assessment.
    
    ========================================================

    RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA
 
    Jul 02 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting. 
    Aug 06 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting. 
    Sep 03 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting. 
    Oct 01 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting. 
    Nov 05 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting. 
    Dec 03 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting. 
        
    =======================================================

    RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND

    Jul 25 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Official Cash
Rate (OCR).
    Sep 12 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Monetary
Policy Statement and Official Cash Rate (OCR).
    Oct 31 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Official Cash
Rate (OCR).
    Dec 12 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Monetary
Policy Statement and Official Cash Rate (OCR).

    ========================================================

    SWEDEN'S RIKSBANK

    Jul 02 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting
(to July 3).
    Jul 03 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate
decision.
    Sep 04 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting
(to Sept. 5).
    Sep 05 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate
decision.
    Oct 23 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting
(to Oct. 24).
    Oct 24 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate
decision.
    Dec 16 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting
(to Dec. 17).
    Dec 17 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate
decision.
    
    =======================================================

    ICELAND CENTRAL BANK 
    
    Aug 21 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
    Oct 02 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
    Nov 06 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
    Dec 11 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
        
    ========================================================

    NORGES BANK

    Sep 19 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive
board holds interest rate meeting.
    Oct 24 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive
board holds interest rate meeting.
    Dec 05 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive
board holds interest rate meeting.
    
    =======================================================
    
    DANISH NATIONAL BANK

    Denmark's National Bank does not have regularly monetary 
policy meetings. The Board of Governors convenes whenever 
necessary but these meetings often coincide with the ECB.
 
    --------------------------------------------------------

