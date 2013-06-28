New Issue-ENBW prices dual tranche deal

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower ENBW International Finance BV
Guarantor Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 12, 2023
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 100.634
Reoffer price 99.934
Yield 2.257 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0217677654
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 12, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.44
Reoffer price 99.94
Yield 1.262 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0217677605
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date July 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Prograame
