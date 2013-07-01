New Issue- Pshypo prices dual tranche deal

July 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute(Pshypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 243 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 10, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.37

ISIN CH0217756631

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 223 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 15, 2025

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.828

ISIN CH0217756656

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date July 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.