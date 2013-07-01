New Issue-ST Gallen prices dual tranche deal

MOVES-Credit Suisse loan salesman Mullarkey departs
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.
July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Kanton St Gallen
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 16, 2038
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 101.34
Reoffer price 100.39
ISIN CH0217825311
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 16, 2038
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 102.105
Reoffer price 101.155
ISIN CH0217825337
* * * *
Payment Date July 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings AA+ (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Data supplied by International Insider.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* IBCAP and NAGRA extend agreement in fight against piracy of international TV content in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)