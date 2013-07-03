New Issue-KOROIL prices 240 mln SFR 2018 bond

HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Korea National Oil Corp (KOROIL)
Issue Amount 240 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 29, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.246
Payment Date July 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse, BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN CH0217986378
LONDON, March 29 The dollar pulled away from 4-1/2-month lows on Wednesday after solid data backed expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes this year, while sterling dipped as Britain moved to launch its exit from the European Union.
VALLETTA, March 29 The EU's chief negotiator in the talks on Britain's exit from the European Union said on Wednesday that "today is day one of a very difficult road".