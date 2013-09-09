New Issue- IADB prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond

BRIEF-JetBlue Airways says offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new, expanded routes
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes
Sep 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank
(IADB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.74
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date September 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC Capital Markets & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0971575880
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's total chicken exports fell 4 percent in March from a year earlier, industry group ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday, as countries banned imports from Brazil in the wake of a corruption scandal involving companies and meat inspectors.
April 4 Tesla Inc, whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.