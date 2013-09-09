版本:
New Issue-PTT Exploration prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower PTT Exploration And Production PCL

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date September 16, 2018

Coupon 3.707 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date September 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Standard Chartered & UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New york

