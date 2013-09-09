Centerra, Kyrgyz government sign pact for Kumtor mine

BRIEF-JetBlue Airways says offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new, expanded routes
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes
Sept 9 Centerra Gold Inc said it entered into an understanding with the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan that could pave the way for joint ownership of the country's flagship mine.
Toronto-listed Centerra said Kyrgyz state gold company, Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, would swap its 32.7 percent stake in Centerra for a 50 percent interest in a joint venture that would own the Kumtor Project. Centerra would also receive $100 million.
Centerra has been under pressure to redraw an agreement struck in 2009 to operate the Kumtor mine, hidden high in the Tien Shan mountains. A state commission had said the company was paying too little to run the mine and accused it of damaging the environment.
A number of agreements entered in 2009 by the miner and the government would remain in effect, including the one on tax regime, according to terms of the non-binding memorandum of understanding.
Centerra would remain operator of the project and Kyrgyzaltyn would receive six million warrants to acquire Centerra shares at an exercise price of C$10. The warrants would be exercisable for two years.
All state agency environmental claims against the project would be resolved prior to the restructuring, Centerra said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's total chicken exports fell 4 percent in March from a year earlier, industry group ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday, as countries banned imports from Brazil in the wake of a corruption scandal involving companies and meat inspectors.
April 4 Tesla Inc, whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.