UBS hires ex-Barclays banker to lead Indonesia i.bank-source

HONG KONG, Sept 11 UBS has hired
former Barclays banker, Agung Prabowo, to lead its
investment bank in Indonesia, southeast Asia's biggest economy,
a source with the knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Prabowo, who was also a former UBS banker before being hired
by Barclays, will replace Rajiv Louis, who left UBS last year to
lead the Indonesian operations of U.S. private equity firm
Carlyle Group LP.
The Swiss bank extended its lead in Asia-Pacific stock
underwriting during the first half of the year.
UBS and Barclays declined to comment.
