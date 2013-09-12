版本:
New Issue- GECC prices multi tranche deal

September 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corp

(GECC)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 11.1 billion yen

Maturity Date September 20, 2023

Coupon 1.244 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.244 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OS

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 7.4 billion yen

Maturity Date September 20, 2020

Coupon 0.807 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.807 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OS

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 4.4 billion yen

Maturity Date September 20, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 72.1 billion yen

Maturity Date September 20, 2016

Coupon 0.45 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.45 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OS

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SMBC Nikko & MUMSS

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Tokyo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

