New Issue- GECC prices multi tranche deal

September 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corp
(GECC)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 11.1 billion yen
Maturity Date September 20, 2023
Coupon 1.244 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.244 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 7.4 billion yen
Maturity Date September 20, 2020
Coupon 0.807 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.807 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 4.4 billion yen
Maturity Date September 20, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
* * * *
Tranche 4
Issue Amount 72.1 billion yen
Maturity Date September 20, 2016
Coupon 0.45 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.45 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date September 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SMBC Nikko & MUMSS
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Tokyo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1