版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 19日 星期四 22:32 BJT

New Issue-CHT CMB prices C$5.0 bln 2018 bond

Sep 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Canada Housing Trust No 1

Guarantor Her Majesty in right of Canada via CMHC

Issue Amount C$5.0 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2018

Coupon 2.35 pct

Issue price 99.826

Reoffer price 99.826

Yield 2.386 pct

Spread 37.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the GOC

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BMO, Scotia, TD Securities & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Canada

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐