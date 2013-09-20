Japan Q4 aluminium premium mostly set at $245-247-sources

TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's aluminium premiums for October-December shipments were mostly set at $245-$247 per tonne, down from around $250 in the previous quarter, four sources directly involved in the talks said on Friday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the fee sets the benchmark for the region.

The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began late last month between Japanese buyers and global miners including Rio Tinto Ltd , Alcoa Inc, BHP Billiton , and United Company Rusal .