Magnitude 7.4 quake hits Philippines, no tsunami threat

SYDNEY Oct 15 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 hit the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said there was no threat of a Pacific-wide tsunami after the quake.

The quake struck at a depth of about 35 km (22 miles) around Bohol island, to the north of Mindanao island. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.