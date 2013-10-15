New Issue-PFZ prices dual tranche deal

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding intends to set up new centre of expertise, to cut around 90 jobs
* Intends to set up a new centre of expertise in its technical components division
Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute
(PFZ)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 538 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 31, 2017
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.168
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 31, 2013
ISIN CH0225941464
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 29, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.383
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 29, 2013
ISIN CH0225941605
* * * *
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ZURICH, March 30 Soccer governing body FIFA on Thursday said it had awarded media right to five broadcasting groups in Sub-Saharan Africa for the 2018 World Cup and other soccer events taking place in 2017 and 2018.
March 30 Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it would buy privately-held Swiss medical device maker Symetis SA for $435 million to expand its business of making minimally invasive heart devices.