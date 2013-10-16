NZ's Restaurant Brands posts flat H1 profit

WELLINGTON Oct 17 New Zealand's Restaurant
Brands on Thursday posted flat profit for the first
half, supported by solid sales at its new Carl's Jr. outlets,
although profit was constrained by tight margins resulting from
tough competition.
The company, which also operates the KFC, Starbucks and
Pizza Hut franchises, reported a net profit, excluding
non-trading items of NZ$8.8 million ($7.41 million) for the six
months to Sept. 9, unchanged from the same period a year ago.
It declared an interim dividend of 6.5 NZ cents per share,
also unchanged from last year.
Restaurant Brands said it expected a full-year profit of
around NZ$18 million-NZ$19 million, up from NZ$17.7 million for
the year ended in February, as it expected profit to pick up in
the second half on improving margins as the company rolls out
more Carl's Jr. shops.
($1 = 1.1881 New Zealand dollars)
(Gyles Beckford; editing by David Evans)