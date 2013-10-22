New Issue-Unibail prices 125 mln SFR 2023 bond

Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unibail Radamco SE
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 20, 2023
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.613
Reoffer price 99.888
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, RBS & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0226752290
