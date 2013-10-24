版本:
New Issue-Nonghyup Bank prices $300 mln 2018 bond

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nonghyup Bank

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date November 01, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.221

Reoffer price 99.221

Yield 2.793 pct

Spread 152.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date November 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, ING & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

