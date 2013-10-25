New Issue-EBRD adds $400 mln to 2018 bond

Oct 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date November 15, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 100.828
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 18.25bp
over 1.375 pct September 2018 UST
Payment Date November 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
The issue size will total $1.4 billion
when fungible
ISIN US29874QCL68