New Issue- Pshypo adds dual tranche deal

Oct 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute

(Pshypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 290 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 10, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 101.308

Reoffer price 100.958

Yield 1.116 pct

Spread Minus 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 709 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0227237713

ISIN CH0217756631

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 85 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 15, 2025

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 101.322

Reoffer price 100.998

Yield 1.655 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 590 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0227237820

ISIN CH0217756656

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

