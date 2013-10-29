New Issue- OKB prices $1.0 bln 2016 bond

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OKB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.936
Reoffer price 99.936
Yield 0.771 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.