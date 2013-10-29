版本:
2013年 10月 29日

New Issue- OKB prices $1.0 bln 2016 bond

Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OKB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.936

Reoffer price 99.936

Yield 0.771 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

