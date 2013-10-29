New Issue-IFC adds $300 mln to 2016 FRN

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date August 01, 2016
Coupon 1-Month Libor + 2bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 1-Month Libor + 2bp
Payment Date November 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total $800 million
When fungible
ISIN US45950KBY55
