New Issue-P&G prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 05, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.452
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0989148209
