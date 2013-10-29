版本:
New Issue-P&G prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 05, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.452

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0989148209

