New Issue-KORAIL prices 315 mln sfr 2019 bond

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Korea Railroad Corp (KORAIL)
Issue Amount 315 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 02, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.123
Reoffer price 99.673
Payment Date December 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS, BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0225173290
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.