New Issue-Banco De Chile prices 175 mln sfr 2019 bond

Borrower Banco De Chile
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 03, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.251
Payment Date December 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0228207574
