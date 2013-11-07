UPDATE 2-Lenovo rises as mobile, data server player to sidestep PC slump

* Q2 net profit $219.7 mln vs $162 mln a year earlier
* Actively seeking acquisitions to boost growth
* Targeting corporate data servers to counter PC decline
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Nov 7 China's Lenovo Group Ltd
, the world's biggest personal computer maker, is
reinventing itself as a growing force in mobile devices and data
storage servers to beat the slump in the PC market that is
crippling less agile rivals.
Lenovo said on Thursday net profit beat estimates, jumping
over a third in July-September to a quarterly record of $219.7
million.
Now the world's fourth-biggest smartphone maker, the company
also said it's looking for new businesses to buy as it remoulds
itself. It has $2.87 billion in cash and equivalents on its
balance sheet three decades after it was founded in Beijing with
a staff of 11.
The progress at Lenovo, with a 17.7 percent share of
worldwide PC shipments according to research firm IDC, is in
sharp contrast with that of other PC makers like Acer
Incorporated. Acer's chief executive stepped down this
week after poor results at the Taiwanese firm in a quarter when
the PC industry contracted 7.6 percent globally, according to
IDC.
Lenovo's continuing cruise into smartphones, tablets and
network storage systems extended its streak of double-digit
quarterly growth to over three years. Desktop PCs were its only
business line not to grow as July-September net profit surged
compared with $162 million a year ago and a $199.12 million
consensus forecast on Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate.
Some of its future acquisition targets will be in the
growing market for cloud computing and back-end information
storage that's lured companies from rival IBM to
Internet retailer Amazon.com Inc, Lenovo said.
"We don't have an exact plan, but I hope in five years our
new businesses, including mobile, with tablet, and enterprise,
will account for 50 percent" of sales, Chief Executive Yang
Yuanqing said in a telephone interview with Reuters.
Aside from grabbing headlines by hiring Hollywood star
Ashton Kutcher as a part-time product engineer on its Yoga
tablet computers, Lenovo stands out from peers for its ability
to embrace change.
It began making smartphones in 2010. The 4.7 percent share
of the global smartphone market it claimed in the quarter ended
September, according to IDC data, means only Apple Inc,
Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies
are bigger.
"We definitely have a plan to grow organically but at the
same time we have our eyes open for all opportunities available
in the market, and have ourselves well prepared," Wong Wai Ming,
Lenovo's chief financial officer, said in a post-earnings call.
"It's not just servers, I think for any business, we have
the capability to look at opportunities and will definitely do
so as and when it adds value to us," Wong said.
SERVER AMBITIONS
Lenovo also wants to repeat its penetration of the
smartphone business in cloud computing, which Amazon Web
Services pioneered in 2006.
The technology lets companies rent computing power, storage
and other services from data centres shared with other customers
- typically cheaper and more flexible than maintaining their
own.
The ambitious company was among a range of suitors to
approach BlackBerry Ltd before the troubled device maker
took itself off the market, according to sources familiar with
the matter. BlackBerry, with its pedigree in data and the
smartphone business, was a potential match for Lenovo's
expansion needs.
Any potential deals, unlike the reported interest in
BlackBerry, are likely to match Lenovo's previous pattern of
low-key deal-making. This year's acquisition of Brazil's CCE and
Indianapolis-based Stoneware in 2012 provide examples, said
Alberto Moel, a Hong Kong-based analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein.
"They're under the radar, doing deals that suit their
strategy, paying as little as possible, applying their product
portfolio and capabilities and monetising that," said Moel,
speaking before Thursday's earnings were released.
"These are small deals, that they can pay for in cash, to
meet the needs of a particular geographic coverage or particular
product. On the server side they'll be looking for corporate
server capabilities - there are some smaller companies in the
server business that could be a good fit."
The company, based in both Beijing and Morrisville, North
Carolina, already works with EMC Corp, the world's
largest data storage equipment maker, in developing servers and
storage products.
But for Lenovo this isn't enough. The firm is now actively
seeking a way to build its small server business as it spins
away from a PC market that IDC predicts will continue to shrink,
declining 2 percent next year.