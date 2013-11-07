Malaysia's Maybank to explore Islamic banking in the US

KUALA LUMPUR Nov 7 Malayan Banking Bhd , Southeast Asia's fourth-largest bank, said on Thursday it has identified Islamic banking as one of four areas of expansion in the United States.

The company, also known as Maybank, expects a pick-up in the US economy to fuel greater trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - a market which Maybank expects to grow from $200 billion last year if the Trans Pacific Partnership is finalised.

"These (factors) will create opportunities for us to explore new drivers of growth and revenue, especially in transaction banking, asset management, Islamic banking and fixed income distribution including sukuk," the Malaysian bank said in a statement.

Maybank Islamic Bhd, the company's sharia-compliant arm, has been searching for business outside of core Islamic finance markets across Asia and the Gulf where growth is moderating.

The US operations, established in 1984, centre on wholesale banking and manage assets close to $1 billion.

Maybank aims to raise its overseas income contribution to 40 percent in two years from 31.5 percent, though not necessarily through acquisitions, newly elected chief executive Abdul Farid told Reuters this week.

Last month, the bank launched an Islamic asset management company in London.