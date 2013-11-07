Malaysia's Maybank to explore Islamic banking in the US

KUALA LUMPUR Nov 7 Malayan Banking Bhd
, Southeast Asia's fourth-largest bank, said on
Thursday it has identified Islamic banking as one of four areas
of expansion in the United States.
The company, also known as Maybank, expects a pick-up in the
US economy to fuel greater trade with the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations - a market which Maybank expects to grow
from $200 billion last year if the Trans Pacific Partnership is
finalised.
"These (factors) will create opportunities for us to explore
new drivers of growth and revenue, especially in transaction
banking, asset management, Islamic banking and fixed income
distribution including sukuk," the Malaysian bank said in a
statement.
Maybank Islamic Bhd, the company's
sharia-compliant arm, has been searching for business outside of
core Islamic finance markets across Asia and the Gulf where
growth is moderating.
The US operations, established in 1984, centre on wholesale
banking and manage assets close to $1 billion.
Maybank aims to raise its overseas income contribution to 40
percent in two years from 31.5 percent, though not necessarily
through acquisitions, newly elected chief executive Abdul Farid
told Reuters this week.
Last month, the bank launched an Islamic asset management
company in London.