New Issue- General Mills prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower General Mills Inc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 16, 2020
Coupon 2.1 pct
Reoffer price 99.981
Reoffer yield 2.103 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 102bp
2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank,
BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Rabobank & Societe Generale
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0993266625
