Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
Nov 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Health Care REIT, Inc
Issue Amount 550 million sterling
Maturity Date November 20, 2028
Coupon 4.8 pct
Reoffer price 98.599
Spread 178 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 2028 UKT
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Barclays
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing New York
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0994433836
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
(Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation,