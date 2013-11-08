版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 8日 星期五 22:36 BJT

DIARY - Major Central Bank Meetings for 2013

For other related diaries, please see;
    DIARY - U.S. Federal Reserve          
    DIARY - Polling Unit Diary            
    DIARY - Key World Financial Events    
    DIARY - Political and General news    
    DIARY - Index of all Diaries          
    DIARY - G7 Economic Indicators        
    DIARY - Emerging Markets Cen Banks    
    DIARY - Top Economic Events           
    
    Please note the diaries mentioned above can be accessed only
from Thomson Reuters products.
    
    Please find below a list of dates of meetings and interest
rate decisions in 2013 from key central banks around the world.
   
    ========================================================
    
    U.S. FEDERAL OPEN MARKET COMMITTEE 
  
    Dec 17-18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates.
    Dec 18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates.
    
    
    ========================================================

    EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
    (Held in Frankfurt unless otherwise stated).

    Nov 21 - ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate
announcements scheduled. 
    Dec 05 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
    Dec 18 - ECB Governing Council and General Council meeting.
No interest rate announcements scheduled (to Dec. 19).

    =====================================================

    BANK OF ENGLAND

    Dec 04 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Dec. 5).
    Dec 05 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
    
    ========================================================

    CANADA
    
    Dec 04 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate
announcement.
    
    =======================================================
    
    BANK FOR INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS (BIS)/G10 - All
bi-monthly meetings take place in Basel, Switzerland, except
where indicated;
    
    =======================================================

    SWISS NATIONAL BANK

    Dec 12 - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy
assessment.
    
    ========================================================

    RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA

    Dec 03 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting. 
        
    =======================================================

    RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND
    
    Dec 12 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Monetary
Policy Statement and Official Cash Rate (OCR).

    ========================================================

    SWEDEN'S RIKSBANK

    Dec 16 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting
(to Dec. 17).
    Dec 17 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate
decision.
    
    =======================================================

    ICELAND CENTRAL BANK 
    
    Dec 11 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
        
    ========================================================

    NORGES BANK

    Dec 05 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive
board holds interest rate meeting.
    
    =======================================================
    
    DANISH NATIONAL BANK

    Denmark's National Bank does not have regularly monetary 
policy meetings. The Board of Governors convenes whenever 
necessary but these meetings often coincide with the ECB.
 
    --------------------------------------------------------

    Enquiries to customer help desks -- double click on
  for telephone numbers.

    If you have any questions or comments on the diary, please  
contact: E-mail: diaries@thomsonreuters.com
   
    NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily 
mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐