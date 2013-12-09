New Issue-Korea Land and Housing adds 100 mln SFR to 2015 FRN

Dec 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Korea Land and Housing Corporation

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 18, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 65bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutche Bank, HSBC, RBS & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 400 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0229099871

