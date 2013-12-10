New Issue- NBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Bank of Canada (NBC)

Guarantor NBC Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 17, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.875

Reoffer yield 1.276 pct

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.5bp

Over the OBL 167

Payment Date December 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, NBF & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.