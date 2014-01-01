India cancels scandal-hit AgustaWestland chopper deal - source

UPDATE 1-AirAsia X cleared for US flights, 1st Asian budget carrier to get nod
* Says received FAA nod to fly to any destination within U.S.
NEW DELHI Jan 1 India has cancelled a $770 million helicopter deal with British-Italian company AgustaWestland after accusations it bribed officials, a top defence ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Defence Minister A.K. Anthony has said he did not believe AgustaWestland's denial that it paid bribes to swing the deal for the purchase of 12 helicopters for top politicians.
AgustaWestland, a division of Italian defence group Finmeccanica, denies any wrongdoing. A spokesman for India's defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.