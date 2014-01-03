版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 4日 星期六 01:12 BJT

CORRECTED-India cancels scandal-hit AgustaWestland chopper deal - source

(Corrects spelling of Indian minister's name to Antony from Anthony)

NEW DELHI Jan 1 India has cancelled a $770 million helicopter deal with British-Italian company AgustaWestland after accusations it bribed officials, a top defence ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Defence Minister A.K. Antony has said he did not believe AgustaWestland's denial that it paid bribes to swing the deal for the purchase of 12 helicopters for top politicians.

AgustaWestland, a division of Italian defence group Finmeccanica, denies any wrongdoing. A spokesman for India's defence ministry was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Louise Ireland and Anthony Barker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐