London bar mixes whisky cocktail with a virtual twist
LONDON, April 21 A London bar has devised a cocktail with an unusual twist, it allows the drinker to escape the city for the Scottish hills.
(Corrects spelling of Indian minister's name to Antony from Anthony)
NEW DELHI Jan 1 India has cancelled a $770 million helicopter deal with British-Italian company AgustaWestland after accusations it bribed officials, a top defence ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Defence Minister A.K. Antony has said he did not believe AgustaWestland's denial that it paid bribes to swing the deal for the purchase of 12 helicopters for top politicians.
AgustaWestland, a division of Italian defence group Finmeccanica, denies any wrongdoing. A spokesman for India's defence ministry was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Louise Ireland and Anthony Barker)
DETROIT, April 21 A federal judge in Detroit on Friday sentenced Volkswagen AG to three years' probation and independent oversight for the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal as part of a $4.3 billion settlement announced in January.
April 21 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern beat expectations for first-quarter earnings, reporting a 36 percent jump in quarterly profit driven by an increase in overall carload volumes, including a significant rise in energy revenue.