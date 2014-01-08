版本:
New Issue-SEB prices 1.0 bln SEK 2017 FRN

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SEB AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date January 16, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 35bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 35 bp

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings A1(Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005624558

Data supplied by International Insider.
