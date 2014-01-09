New Issue-ASB Finance prices 150 mln SFR 2020 bond

Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower ASB Finance Ltd
Guarantor ASB Bank Ltd
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 05, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.341
Reoffer price 99.841
Payment Date February 05, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0233226262
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.