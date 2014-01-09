New Issue-APRR prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Societe des Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone (APRR)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.342

Yield 2.369 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 124.8

Over 3.25 pct 1/20 DBR

Payment Date January 16, 2020

Lead Manager(s) CBA, CM-CIC, RBC CM, Santander GBM,

SG-CIB and ING Bank

Ratings BBB+ (S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011693001

