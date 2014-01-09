New Issue-IBRD prices $4 Bln 2019 bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount $4 billion

Maturity Date March 15, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.688

Reoffer price 99.688

Yield 1.939 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI, JP Morgan, Nomura &

Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

ISIN US459058DL43

