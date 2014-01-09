New Issue-IFC prices 1 bln ZAR 2015 bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount 1 billion rand

Maturity Date January 15, 2015

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 99.95

Yield 5.802 pct

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa(Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS1016423136

