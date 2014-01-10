版本:
New Issue- IADB adds $150 mln to 2018 FRN

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date September 12, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp

Payment Date January 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion

when fungible

ISIN US458182DT61

